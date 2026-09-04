Connections Education Center's annual Fire Truck Pull raises money for students with autism

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters, families and businesses are putting their strength to the test this weekend—all to raise money for children and young adults with autism and related disabilities at Connections, a nonprofit school in Palm Beach County.

WATCH BELOW: 'For us to be a part of this, is truly an honor,' Andrew Lezza tells WPTV's Janny Rodriguez

Connections Education Center's annual Fire Truck Pull

Engine 65 typically responds to emergencies across Palm Beach Gardens.

"This is one of our newer fire engines, it's a Seagrave, it's considered an engine, because it doesn't have a ladder on top, it holds 750 gallons of water, it's about 50,000 pounds," Andrew Lezza, assistant chief of Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, said.

Lezza said the department's firefighters are well-equipped for the challenge.

"We have very skilled fire fighters that can operate all the positions and all the equipment that's on here," Lezza said.

But come Saturday, the only equipment they'll need is a rope. Teams of 8 will compete to pull the fire truck to the finish line as fast as possible at the Connections Fire Truck Pull.

"It will be done, it can be done, the times might be a little bit slower, but it will definitely be done," Lezza said.

The competition is fierce, and Lezza said the key to winning is maintaining momentum.

"We do compete to win but that is the trick — keep it going, once it's moving, don't stop," Lezza said.

That momentum isn't just about pulling the fire truck forward. It's also about supporting children and young adults with autism and related disabilities at Connections Education Center.

"Every dollar raised benefits programs and services that we provide here, and without that fundraising we couldn't meet that crucial gap," Jason Portman, executive director of Connections Education Center, said.

That gap averages about $7,000 to $8,000 per student and client each year.

"How do we get them included in the community? How do we get them jobs? How do we get them the skill sets that they need to have those jobs or participate in the community as best as they can?" Portman said.

For the Deeves, the center has been transformative. Their 8-year-old son Noah enrolled at Connections at age 3. Five years later, he has come a long way.

"Counting what he wants, putting it on the plate, waiting his turn, putting it in the microwave," Noah's mother said.

"The independence has been amazing," she said.

"Connections helped us with all of this, without them I don't know where we would be," Eugene Deeve, Noah's father, said.

With a second child on the way, the Deeves will not be pulling a fire truck this year — but they will still be there, volunteering.

"It's amazing that you see there's a community out there that is willing to help," Deeve said.

A community pulling together, to help families move forward.

"For us to be a part of this, is truly an honor," Lezza said.

To donate or get involved, visit connectedpb.com/fire-truck-pull.