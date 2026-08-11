Fire contained after tire recycling lot sets ablaze at Palms West Industrial Park

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters worked through the night to contain a large fire at a tire recycling lot in the Palms West Industrial Park off Belvedere Road, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The blaze began at approximately 10:35 p.m. and prompted emergency response from both Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the West Palm Beach Fire Department. A total of 19 units and 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

Fire crews brought the flames under control by midnight, successfully containing the fire to the area of origin within the tire recycling lot. No buildings were damaged in the incident, and no injuries were reported.

WPTV

Firefighters will remain on scene for an extended overhaul due to smoldering typical of tire fires, given the dense, combustible nature of rubber.

No roadways were affected by the incident, and traffic flow in the area remains normal.