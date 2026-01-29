FHP trooper under review after North Palm Beach arrest involving Halo's Law

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper is under supervisory review following a weekend arrest in North Palm Beach that involved the state's Halo's Law.

The law requires bystanders to stay at least 25 feet away from police during arrests.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with Melbi Morales on Tuesday days after his arrest.

"It was just shocking that an officer would do that to a person asking a question,’ said Morales.

Morales was arrested Saturday and charged with resisting arrest and obstructing without violence after he approached troopers who had pulled over his cousin during a traffic stop.

Video taken by a bystander shows the interaction between Morales and FHP troopers. Morales said his cousin, who he said is in the U.S. on an active work visa, was initially pulled over in North Palm Beach. Morales arrived moments later.

"I kept trying to ask the officer why is my cousin being detained," Morales said.

A trooper can be heard shouting toward Morales to stay 25 feet away. The situation escalated when Morales backed away. Moments later, a trooper misfired his taser.

"All of a sudden, I just see he comes out of his car very aggressive, already with his urge of doing something horrible to somebody cause you could see it when he was coming towards me," said Morales.

The incident left Morales shaken, especially after a fatal police shooting occurred in Minneapolis the same day.

"That same day happened elsewhere and unfortunately, that gentleman got shot and killed and it could've been me," Morales said.

Morales said the arrest was unjust and that he was unaware of Florida's Halo's Law.

Criminal defense attorney Brian Pakett explained the 25-foot buffer zone requirement.

"It exists essentially to protect law enforcement," Pakett said. "Most recently, we've seen ICE agents and everything else, catastrophes and terrible things that have happened when there's physical encounter between law enforcement and laypeople, but the law does make sense," Pakett said.

Pakett advised those recording, protesting, or simply near an arrest to maintain distance.

"Anybody who sees or encounters law enforcement making an arrest or approaching an individual has to respect and understand and stay back," said Pakett.

Morales believes the trooper could have handled the situation differently. "It wasn't worth being that aggressive to a person just for asking a question," Morales said.

FHP confirmed Tuesday morning that the trooper involved is now under supervisory review. Morales’ cousin remains detained.