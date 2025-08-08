Ex-girlfriend of PBIA weapons suspect speaks out about escaping abusive relationship

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The ex-girlfriend of Michael Rodrigues, who has been charged with bringing a loaded AR-15 and several knives to Palm Beach International Airport, is sharing her story.

In an exclusive interview with WPTV's Kayla McDermott, the mother of Rodrigues' child described the fear and challenges of escaping a tumultuous relationship.

She met with WPTV following a court hearing, where she pleaded with a judge to receive a restraining order against Rodrigues. She did not want to be named or identified, citing concerns for the safety of their shared child.

"It's been a whirlwind," she said, expressing her ongoing anxiety about their situation. “I've just tried to shield her as much as possible."

The woman revealed that her relationship with Rodrigues has been fraught with violence for the past decade, including a recent incident this spring when Rodrigues was charged with battery by strangulation.

According to a police report, Rodrigues allegedly kicked her in the forehead and placed his foot on her neck.

"I was left unconscious,” she stated, expressing her fear for her own life and the well-being of her child. “My children won't have anybody if something happens to me."

She also recounted her shock upon learning about the weapons Rodrigues allegedly brought to the airport. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw remarked, "He had enough to do some serious damage."

"My heart dropped. I was in shock,” she said. “I never would think that he would put multiple people's lives in danger. So, I don't know what his intentions were."

Currently, Rodrigues remains in jail with a bond set at $1 million.

“At the moment we are safe,” his ex-girlfriend said, expressing a hope that he receives the help he needs.

She also emphasized the importance of support for others in similar domestic violence situations, declaring, “They’re not alone; there is help out there. So don’t give up.”

Help, she says, she received from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office following the case in April as well as other organizations that have aided her.

The court has delayed a decision on the restraining order requested by Rodrigues' ex-girlfriend, considering his recent arrest. Court documents show he is due to appear in court for a federal detention hearing in West Palm Beach next week.

