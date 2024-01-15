Events across Palm Beach County celebrate life, legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and organizations across Palm Beach County hosted events to honor the civil rights leader.

Just like the words of the late reverend, Monday's events were meant to bring people together of all faiths and backgrounds.

At Barton Elementary in Lake Worth Beach, there was plenty of food and music at this year's MLK interfaith breakfast.

"This is where we decided to get together with our whole city, with our community, bringing us all together where we can fellowship together. We can break bread together," Retha Lowe said. "We can hold hands. We can sing songs and pray together."

WPTV Retha Lowe discusses the importance of coming together to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

All of it was to honor King, his life and legacy.

"This is our 30th year, and it's been going on and on and on and it's getting bigger and bigger," Lowe said.

Other events took place from Boca Raton to West Palm Beach.

The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County and Palm Beach Atlantic University paid tribute by hosting a day of community service with more than 800 volunteers at 15 different locations.

WPTV Palm Beach Atlantic University President Debra Schwinn was among those in attendance at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event on Jan. 15, 2024.

"The ultimate goal of today is to support those who are less fortunate in Palm Beach County so they can be as successful and thriving as possible," Palm Beach Atlantic University President Debra Schwinn said.

Volunteers packed meal kits, toiletry bags and provided animal care for the county's most vulnerable communities.

"What's special about today is the entire community coming together," Michael Hoffman, president & CEO of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, said. "Many different religions and faiths, backgrounds and races all coming together to honor the legacy of tolerance that was promoted and established by Dr. Martin Luther King."

"That's what I feel the dream was all about, bringing people together," Lowe said.