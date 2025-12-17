Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Early morning shooting in Jupiter Farms sends 1 to hospital

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) responded to a reported shooting in Jupiter Farms early Wednesday morning, officials confirmed with WPTV.

According to PBCFR, units were dispatched to Alexander Run and 165th Road North at around 1:30 a.m. and found one person meeting trauma alert criteria.

The victim was airlifted to a trauma center.

WPTV has requested more information about the shooting from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

