Driver arrested for deadly Royal Palm Beach school bus stop crash

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man has been arrested after authorities said he was driving under the influence and crashed into a group of Royal Palm Beach students at a school bus stop last month, killing two 15-year-old children.

Investigators said Angel Antonio Lopez, 57, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, driving under the influence causing property damage or injury, and reckless driving.

The sheriff's office said Lopez was driving a 2018 Alfa Romero Stelvio around 7 a.m. on March 22 and lost control, drove onto a sidewalk, and struck four Royal Palm Beach Community High School students who were waiting for their school bus at the intersection of Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Drive.

Two of those children, a boy and girl, both 15, tragically passed away. Two others — ages 16 and 17 — are out of the hospital and recovering from their injuries.

During a news conference Wednesday, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said toxicology tests revealed a prescription sleeping pill, temazepam, in Lopez's system.

Investigators added the amount of temazepam in Lopez's bloodstream at the time of the crash was four times the legal limit.

"When you're dealing with prescriptions, the person may have the prescription," Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said. "You have to have an expert to say, what's the normal level of that that should be in the bloodstream based on what the prescription tells you to take versus your abuse of it."

The sheriff's office said Lopez had slow speech and signs of impairment after the wreck.

"These things are very, very labor intensive and there's a lot of moving parts, especially when you have the possibility of people being impaired," Bradshaw said. "We've only got one opportunity here to get this right. If we make a mistake and these people walk, it's back on us. And that's not what the family and this community expects. They expect excellence."