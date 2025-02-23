Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Beach County late Friday has left one man dead and one man hospitalized, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at around 10 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Lake Terry Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found one man dead and one man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The injured man was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and findings suggest the incident may have been targeted.

No information on a suspect has been released.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.