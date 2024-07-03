'Don’t fight, swim left or right': Water safety practices for 4th of July

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With 4th of July weekend ahead and summer swim season in full swing, the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Palm Beach County is encouraging parents, caregivers, pool owners, beachgoers and vacationers to prioritize drowning prevention.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 300 children younger than 5 years old drown each year, and about 3,000 suffer pool or spa-related injuries requiring attention at hospital emergency rooms.

Stuart Swim instructors say this is what to do if you get caught in a rip current Zitlali Solache

The Drowning Prevention Coalition of Palm Beach County said people should apply water safety practices by utilizing the following layers of protection:



Constant adult supervision.

Swimming in front of a lifeguard at the beach and understanding how to escape a rip current – don’t panic, turn over and float, yell for help, swim parallel to shore— "Don’t fight, swim left or right."

Physical barriers around a pool area (e.g. fence) that include self-closing, self-latching gates.

Window and door alarms that sound when breached.

Use pool safety covers that have been certified by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM F1346-91) when pool is not in use.

Pool alarms that float on the surface of the pool certified by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM F2208).

Alarms that go around a child’s wrist and sounds if the wrist touches water.

Staying away from pool and spa drains.

While at a party, designate an adult "water watcher" (using a distinguishable item such as a lanyard or funny hat) for 15 minutes whose sole responsibility is to watch the pool area and not read, talk on the phone or have other distractions. After the 15 minutes conclude, hand over the distinguishable item to another adult for 15 minutes, and so forth.

Wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket while boating, and/or near a body of water if not a strong swimmer.

Palm Beach County Free swim lessons available. Which do you qualify for? Joel Lopez

In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis approved SB 554, which provides low-income families in Florida with free swim lesson vouchers for their children in an effort to increase water safety in Florida.

State vouchers went into effect July 1.

For vouchers or free and reduced swim lessons in Palm Beach County, click here.

For more information on water safety lessons and water safety and drowning prevention education, please visit the Drowning Prevention Coalition website at www.pbcgov.org/dpc or call 561-616-7068.