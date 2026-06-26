Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Donation sites in Palm Beach County collecting supplies for Venezuela earthquake victims

Russia Ukraine War Donations
Carlos Osorio/AP
A box of first aid kits are collected at a warehouse.
Russia Ukraine War Donations
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Several locations across Palm Beach County are accepting donations of emergency supplies to support those impacted by the earthquakes in Venezuela.

The following locations are currently collecting donations:

  • Guatemalan-Maya Center — 1776 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460
  • Yoly's Venezuelan Food — 3090 S. Jog Road, Greenacres, FL 33467
  • Doña Arepa — 515 NE 20th St., Boca Raton, FL 33431
  • Rojas Law Office — 309 Lake Ave., Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

Needed items include first aid kits, bandages, gauze, antiseptic wipes, pain-relief medications, flashlights, batteries, solar phone chargers and baby formula.

To help, a humanitarian group in Doral is collecting relief supplies for victims. Volunteers with the Global Empowerment Mission activated its emergency response team Thursday and are preparing a shipment of food, water and hygiene products.

Other ways to donate include the Emergency Relief for Venezuela Earthquake Victims and Support Earthquake Relief in Venezuela.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Josney Peroza, mom survived earthquakes in Venezuela

World News

Local man calls mom's survival a 'miracle' following Venezuela quakes

Kayla McDermott
APTOPIX Venezuela Earthquake

National News

American killed in Venezuela earthquakes, State Department says

Scripps News Group
APTOPIX Venezuela Earthquake

World News

Rescuers search rubble as death toll from Venezuela earthquakes approaches 600

AP via Scripps News Group

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening