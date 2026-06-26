Donation sites in Palm Beach County collecting supplies for Venezuela earthquake victims

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Several locations across Palm Beach County are accepting donations of emergency supplies to support those impacted by the earthquakes in Venezuela.

The following locations are currently collecting donations:



Guatemalan-Maya Center — 1776 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

Yoly's Venezuelan Food — 3090 S. Jog Road, Greenacres, FL 33467

Doña Arepa — 515 NE 20th St., Boca Raton, FL 33431

Rojas Law Office — 309 Lake Ave., Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

Needed items include first aid kits, bandages, gauze, antiseptic wipes, pain-relief medications, flashlights, batteries, solar phone chargers and baby formula.

To help, a humanitarian group in Doral is collecting relief supplies for victims. Volunteers with the Global Empowerment Mission activated its emergency response team Thursday and are preparing a shipment of food, water and hygiene products.

Other ways to donate include the Emergency Relief for Venezuela Earthquake Victims and Support Earthquake Relief in Venezuela.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

World News Local man calls mom's survival a 'miracle' following Venezuela quakes Kayla McDermott

National News American killed in Venezuela earthquakes, State Department says Scripps News Group