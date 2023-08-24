Donald Trump expected to be booked in jail on Georgia charges tonight

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former president Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia Thursday evening in connection with his alleged attempts to reverse 2020 election results in that state.

He is expected to bond out immediately on a $200,000 bond.

If you drive by Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on any given day, you’ll find people gathering to take pictures and to see where the former president lives.

“Last time we were here, we didn’t make it this far. So this was the first stop,” Theresa Nichols, who’s visiting Florida from New York, told WPTV.

“It’s kind of nice to see his place and to be nearby,” Larry Romano, who’s visiting Florida from Las Vegas, said.

And tonight, they’ll be watching.

“I understand it’s a historic event,” Romano said.

Zoom Alain Sanders attorney professor emeritus of political science explains what to expect following Donald Trump's arrest.

“Yeah, I’ll be watching it,” Raymond Cassar, who lives in Palm Beach County, said.

Trump is facing 13 counts for allegedly trying to reverse 2020 election results in Georgia, including violating the state’s racketeering act.

He has 18 co-defendants and about half of them have already been booked in to jail and bonded out, including his former attorney, Rudy Guiliani, on Wednesday night.

“It is unprecedented, but of course what we’re forgetting, and we’re kind of numb to it, is this is the fourth time,” Alain Sanders, attorney professor emeritus of political science, said.

However, there is one big difference this time around.

“What will be new about this one is, I mean every jurisdiction has it’s own procedures for being booked and charged and so forth, but the sheriff in Fulton County, has made clear that all the defendants will be finger printed and mugged,” Sanders said. “Aside from the unprecedented nature of all the goings on, what’s also unprecedented is that we’ve never had a former president dominate the news the way this guy has dominated the news.”