Dolly Parton's Imagination Library sees $25K boost following WPTV report

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Palm Beach County is seeing a boost in both donations and enrollment following WPTV's previous report on the program.

After WPTV reporter Christy Waite original story aired, about 250 more children have signed up to receive free books each month, and the program has received more than $25,000 in donations.

WATCH REPORT BELOW: Imagination Library sees surge after WPTV report

Imagination Library sees surge after WPTV report

"Since the story aired, about 250 children have signed up to receive their monthly books, and we have received more than $25,000 in donations," said Christen Thompson, director of the Palm Beach County Imagination Library.

The program sends children a free, age-appropriate book each month, helping families make reading a regular part of their routine at home.

"There are currently 1,600 children in Palm Beach County actively enrolled and getting a free book every single month," Thompson said.

Program leaders and community members hope that number keeps growing. Thompson said about 75,000 children in Palm Beach County are eligible for the program.

For some families, having books at home can come with a cost that adds up.

"Unfortunately, for some people, books are a luxury, and this program helps take away that burden," said Merrell Angstreich, grant writer and public information officer for Lake Park.

But the program's impact can go beyond the cost of a book.

For mom Coral Rhodes, receiving a new book each month is an opportunity to pass the love of reading she grew up with on to her daughter.

"I was homeschooled growing up, and my mom loved to read, so she instilled that in me," Rhodes said. "I want to homeschool her and pass on that love of reading to her."

Program leaders say more than 40,000 books have been distributed to children in Palm Beach County to date.

Now, with about 250 more children signed up and more than $25,000 in new donations, leaders hope to continue growing the program and getting books into the hands of more children across Palm Beach County.

Community members can also help the program work toward its goal of providing free books to every child under 5 in Palm Beach County. There are three ways to get involved: participate in the Run for Reading 5K, attend a free community movie screening, or sponsor a child for $30, which provides that child with monthly books for an entire year.