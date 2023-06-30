Dolly Parton's Imagination Library arrives in Palm Beach County

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — All children under the age of 5 who live in Belle Glade, Pahokee and Lake Park are eligible to receive one free book in the mail per month, thanks to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Palm Beach County.

As a tribute to her father, who was unable to read or write, Parton launched the Imagination Library in 1995 in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee, as a way to foster an early love of reading in children.

Since its inception in 1995, Parton's Imagination Library nonprofit book organization has gifted more than 200 million free books to children in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland.

In addition to Belle Glade, Pahokee and Lake Park, more ZIP codes will open for enrollment soon.

To celebrate her 200 million Imagination Library books, Parton will be giving away bookmarks to seven randomly selected children in September in their Imagination Library books. The children with the bookmarks will receive an autographed personalized letter from Parton, a video chat with the singer, and four tickets to Dollywood Theme Park.

To learn more or to help support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Palm Beach County, send an email to imaginationlibrarypbc@gmail.com.