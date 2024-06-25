Deputy arrested on DUI, assault charges

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested on multiple charges Sunday morning.

According to court records, Sedrick J. Allen was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and booked into jail around 7:47 a.m..

He was released a few hours later.

Charges include driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, assault on specified personnel, resisting an officer and careless driving.

A spokesperson with PBSO said Allen is on administrative leave with pay.

His next court date is scheduled for July 29th.