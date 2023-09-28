Watch Now
Delray Beach Commissioner Adam Frankel running for Palm Beach County public defender

Former assistant public defender seeks to replace Carey Haughwout, who is not running for reelection
Posted at 1:35 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 13:36:15-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach Commissioner Adam Frankel said Thursday that he is hoping to become the next public defender for Palm Beach County.

Frankel said he's running for the position two days after Carey Haughwout announced that she won't seek reelection in 2024.

A former assistant public defender, Frankel has been a private criminal defense attorney since opening his practice in 2001.

"My years of experience in criminal defense, my passion for justice and my dedication to the community have me well prepared for this role I am seeking," Frankel said in a statement. "I am committed to upholding the principles of fairness, equity and access to justice for all residents of Palm Beach County, ensuring that we maintain the same level of commitment and service that the current office of the public defender has provided."

Frankel is serving his fifth term as city commissioner in Delray Beach. He was first elected in 2009.

Haughwout has been Palm Beach County's public defender since 2001.

"I look forward to a positive campaign and having a chance to discuss the importance of the office of the public defender as I campaign throughout the county," Frankel said.

