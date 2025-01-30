Crossing Guards are in high demand in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office said they are short staffed on crossing guards. There are currently 400 crossing guards on staff but they are short by 30.

The sheriff's office told WPTV reporter Christy Waite that they are hoping to hire at least 40 people to fill open positions.

PBSO sergeant tells WPTV about crossing guard shortage

Crossing guards in high demand in Palm Beach County

Crossing guards in Palm Beach County cover 600 locations daily.

Despite being short staffed, all school zones have a guard working to keep children safe.

Sgt. Richard Frankiewicz said the shortage is due to the nature of the job. Crossing guards work part-time split shifts, which is why they see a high turnover rate.

Even though they are hiring, Frankiewicz said their staffing is the best it's been in a long time.

"It took us nearly two years to recover from COVID to get to an operating standpoint, where we didn't have to rely on the district to fill posts," he said.

The sheriff's office said if you are interested in a career in law enforcement, being a crossing guard is a great way to get started.

They encourage stay at home parents, retirees, and students to apply on their website. You do not need to have any experience and they said training is provided.

You can apply, here.