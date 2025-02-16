PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Over 50 croquet players across Florida competed Saturday in the Regional Golf Croquet Championship matchup at the National Croquet Center (NCC) in Palm Beach County, for a chance to compete for the National Croquet Championship.

This competitive 19-point regional playoff is not the regular backyard version you played growing up.

"This is a regional tournament, which is a qualifier for the national tournament," nationally-known croquet player Johnny Mitchell said. "Everyone from across the state of Florida comes here to play in this event."

WATCH: Why croquet players love facing off at the National Croquet Center in Palm Beach County

Croquet players statewide gather in Palm Beach County for regional championship

Saturday afternoon the final four was set, and the winners of game one of the semi-final matchup were Robert Smith from Vero Beach and his brother-in-law and partner Tom Lobsitz.

"We have been very challenged by this tournament,” Smith said.

The four-day tournament featured over 50 singles and doubles players throughout Florida competing on the greens at the NCC.

While Smith and Lobsitz can taste the championship trophy, they understand that the job is incomplete.

"This is our second tournament at the NCC," Smith said. "We're very happy that we got as far as we did. We hope that we can finish really strong."

The brother-in-law duo aren't the only ones going for it all.

Marc Stearns and his partner Mike Hatcher won their matchup 10-4 and will now be chasing the regional crown.

"It was a good game for us," Stearns said. "You get breaks, and things go your way, and we're very pleased."

No matter the outcome, nothing can take away from his excitement while competing on the greens at the NCC.

"This facility is beautiful," Stearns said. "They keep it immaculate we're blessed to have a facility like this to play croquet."