Cool off with a free Publix ice cream treat this July

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Publix supermarket's ice cream truck will be on the road this summer offering free treats to help you cool off.

The truck will make one stop in Palm Beach County on Sunday, July 7th. You can choose from a variety of delicious flavors, including limited-edition options.

Publix says there will also be fun and games to participate in when the truck is stopped outside the Brightline Station in West Palm Beach.

The truck will be serving scoops from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

You can see other stops Publix will make in July, including Fort Lauderdale, here.