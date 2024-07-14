PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The company that owns Salt Life brand may close 15 locations in Florida, including in Palm Beach County.

Late in June, the company Delta Apparel filed WARN notices and submitted to the cities affected in Florida.

According to multiple WARN notices, Salt Life store closures and layoffs are expected to happen on Aug. 29 if Delta Apparel doesn't sell the brand.

The WARN notices showed that 98 Florida workers, including 40 in South Florida, could face layoffs.

The locations impacted are below:

