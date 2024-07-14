PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The company that owns Salt Life brand may close 15 locations in Florida, including in Palm Beach County.
Late in June, the company Delta Apparel filed WARN notices and submitted to the cities affected in Florida.
According to multiple WARN notices, Salt Life store closures and layoffs are expected to happen on Aug. 29 if Delta Apparel doesn't sell the brand.
The WARN notices showed that 98 Florida workers, including 40 in South Florida, could face layoffs.
The locations impacted are below:
- 128 Breakwater Court, Jupiter
- 3101 PGA Blvd., P-237, Palm Beach Gardens
- 410 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
- 3405 Pier Street, Pompano Beach
- 713A East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
- 421 S.W. 145th Terrace, Suite 4030, Pembroke
Pines
- 8001 S Orange Blossom Trail, Room 252, Orlando
- 16 South Blvd of the Presidents, Sarasota
- 2700 State Road 16, Suite 713, St., Augustine
- 10801 Corkscrew Road, Suite 164. Estero
- 1100 Cornerstone Blvd. Suite 910, Daytona Beach
- 240 South Third Street, Jacksonville
- 404 Duval Street, Key West
- 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Unit 852, Lutz
- 5821 East 10th Ave., Hialeah
- 10562 Emerald Coast Parkway W., Miramar