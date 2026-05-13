Dozens of community members gathered in Loxahatchee to honor three Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies killed in a November 2024 crash.

Under gloomy skies and rain along PBSO Motorman Highway, attendees came together to keep the memories of Deputy Ignacio Dan Diaz, Corporal Luis Paez Jr. and Deputy Ralph 'Butch' Waller alive. The deputies were struck on Southern Blvd. when the driver, Corrinne Blue, allegedly veered off the roadway and struck them before crashing into a guardrail.

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Community continues to honor three PBSO deputies killed in the November 2024 crash

Maria Caraballo, the event's organizer, said the community felt compelled to show up.

"We were all very hurt by what happened. The community wanted to come together to show our love and support."

Organizers said the date for the remembrance carries no specific significance — but the message behind it is clear.

"The big thing is never forget and we try to do that with every law enforcement officer that has passed away in the line of duty," said attendee Gene Ransburg.

The gathering took place nearly a mile from where the crash occurred. Attendees shared memories of the three deputies.

"Butch was a comedian in his own way; he loved his ride, he loved his community," said Caraballo. "They all loved their community. They all loved their families. They were very dedicated dads."

Groups arrived on motorcycles as they reflected on the day their lives changed forever.

Rainsburg said the deputies held a personal place in his life.

"They've been a part of my life and so that's the reason I'm here to represent them and remember them," said Rainsburg.

The gathering marked their first time coming together since the driver accused of hitting the deputies was arrested.

According to court documents, Blue was released from jail last week after posting a $750,000 bond. Blue's next hearing is scheduled for June 3.

Many in attendance said they remain focused on keeping the deputies' legacy alive.

"You have to show up, you have to remember and thanks to you, people will hopefully never forget about it," said Rainsburg. "That we keep their memories alive."

WPTV

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