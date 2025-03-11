Commissioners: No plans to fire County Administrator Verdenia Baker

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County commissioners said people concerned about thetop official in the county being fired had nothing to worry about during their meeting on Tuesday.

Dozens came to Tuesday's meeting to show their support for Baker, with many wearing red, after the West Palm Beach NAACP Chapter said it heard commissioners planed to fire the 38-year county employee.

“Whether it was true or false we needed to know the truth,” said Alfred Fields, West Palm Beach NAACP president, to commissioners. “And that’s why we showed up today.”

The group organized a display of support at Tuesday’s meeting, according to an “URGENT CALL TO ACTION” texted to individuals and posted on social media. The number of people who showed up to the meeting required officials open up an overflow room on a different floor, and included former officials.

WATCH: Overflow room of supporters at Palm Beach County commissioners meeting

“Mrs. Baker's leadership has been a beacon of excellence, dedication and equity,” said Dr. Deeawn Roundtree, with the Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County.

“You were my commander and chief, all during COVID,” said Dr. Lina Alonso, former director for the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County. “Thank God. We would have never made it without you.”

WATCH: Questions arise ahead of Verdenia Baker's retirement

All seven commissioners said they had no plans or conversations about firing Baker. Each commissioner gave a speech thanking Baker for her service while some apologized to her for any concerns she had about her job security.

Baker said she appreciated everybody’s support during Tuesday’s meeting.

“I did not ask for it,” she said. “But you showed up and that means a lot to me and it also means a lot to my family because we were a bit a surprised.”