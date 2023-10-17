Watch Now
Clerk's office offers wedding ceremonies in Halloween-themed spooky room

Appointments can be made on Palm Beach County office's website
Posted at 7:18 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 19:18:46-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller's Office again is offering couples the chance to get married in a special spooky marriage ceremony on Halloween at the Main Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach.

Couples can come in costume if they’d like, though it’s not
required. They can get married by get one of the office's frightfully attired clerks on Oct. 31.

Appointments can be made on its website then email your name and appointment time and MBMLAppt@mypalmbeachclerk.com) and say you want to have the "Say I Boo" themed ceremony.

