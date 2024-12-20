Child hurt trying to cross Seminole Pratt-Whitney Road with her father

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Seminal Pratt-Whitney Road is back open after a child was hit by a truck this morning.

A five-year-old was taken by Trauma Hawk, with a head injury, to St Mary's medical Center. Her father had minor injuries, Palm Beach County fire rescue said.

The father and his child were trying to cross the road when they were struck by a Chevy truck, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office.

The road was shut down southbound and traffic diverted through a parking lot while the crash was investigated.

