Charter school teacher arrested, accused of touching student inappropriately at school event

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A teacher at a Palm Beach County charter school was arrested Monday after a student accused him of inappropriate sexual contact during a school event, according to deputies.

According to the probable cause affidavit, deputies responded to Renaissance Charter School at Summit Monday at around 3 p.m. regarding a report involving a teacher and a student.

Investigators said the student told deputies the incident happened Saturday, May 16, during a school party held on the school’s field.

The student said she was sitting on a bench near the school entrance when the teacher, identified as Robert Rivernider, sat next to her and allegedly asked her to move over. After she shifted, the student told investigators that Rivernider slid his hand behind her and grabbed and squeezed her buttocks before removing his hand.

The affidavit states the student also accused the teacher of making inappropriate comments that started days prior, including allegedly saying he wished there were not so many people around so they could do inappropriate things together.

According to investigators, the student initially confided in two friends before later reporting the allegations to a teacher.

During an interview with detectives, Rivernider denied intentionally touching the student inappropriately or making inappropriate comments, according to the affidavit. However, investigators said he acknowledged having a closer friendship with the student and admitted to physical contact, including hugging her.

Rivernider was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor between 12 and 16 years old and a charge of battery.