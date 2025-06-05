Cement truck drives into canal off Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A cement truck drove off Florida's Turnpike into a canal Thursday morning in Palm Beach County.

According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR), the accident occurred at around 6:20 a.m. near mile marker 76, Glades Road.

When units arrived, they noticed the vehicle's rear axle was visible from the canal, but the front of the truck was submerged in 5-10 feet of water.

Two PBCFR divers equipped with SCUBA gear searched the vehicle and found the driver, who was transported as a trauma alert.

The Florida Highway Patrol will be investigating the incident.