Cats, snake rescued from burning apartment near Boca Raton

At least 1 person taken to hospital, authorities say
Flames break out at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Boca Colony Drive near Boca Raton on March 9, 2022.jpg
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
Flames break out at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Boca Colony Drive near Boca Raton on March 9, 2022.
Flames break out at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Boca Colony Drive near Boca Raton on March 9, 2022.jpg
The aftermath of a fire at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Boca Colony Drive near Boca Raton on March 9, 2022.jpg
Cats rescued from an apartment fire in the 6000 block of Boca Colony Drive near Boca Raton on March 9, 2022.jpg
Posted at 11:02 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 11:02:25-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — At least one person was taken to the hospital and three animals were rescued after flames broke out at an apartment near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. at a two-story apartment complex in the 6000 block of Boca Colony Drive.

Video from the scene showed raging flames tearing through the building, and thick smoke shooting into the sky.

Officials said three people, two cats, and one snake were rescued from an apartment, and one person was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cats rescued from an apartment fire in the 6000 block of Boca Colony Drive near Boca Raton on March 9, 2022.jpg
Cats rescued from an apartment fire in the 6000 block of Boca Colony Drive near Boca Raton on March 9, 2022.

