Bull rider injured during rodeo at South Florida Fair

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A bull rider was injured on Saturday afternoon during a rodeo event at the South Florida Fair.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials told WPTV that units were dispatched to the fairgrounds on Southern Blvd. at 3:47 p.m. for a patient with a traumatic injury.

One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Video from the rodeo appears to show a person riding a bull for about 12 seconds before falling off and being stomped by the animal. As several cowboys tried wrangling the bull, the announcer can be heard shouting, "paramedics to the arena."

The 23rd annual Arrigo Dodge Extreme Rodeo was held Friday and Saturday, according to the fair's website.

The injury happened during the "family matinee" which started at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Arrigo Dodge Exteme Rodeo is organized by Alabama-based Double K Productions.

WPTV called and emailed Double K Productions for an update on the injured rider's condition and more information about the incident. We are still working to get a response.