Boynton Beach man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal crash in Lake Worth Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old man who plead guilty to leaving the scene of a crash that killed a man in Lake Worth Beach has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Corey A Bell, of Boynton Beach, was speeding down Cochran Avenue on the afternoon of March 11, 2022 and tried to make a left turn on 12th Avenue South. Due to the high rate of speed, PBSO said, Bell ran off the road and hit James Beloian, 75, as he was standing with his bicycle.

Bell's was reportedly in a stolen car. He fled the scene after the car hit a building, according to a PBSO crash report.

Following a lengthy investigation, on July 12, 2022, Bell was booked into Palm Beach County Jail for leaving the scene of a crash involving death and vehicular homicide and failing to give aid or information.

He plead guilty to the crime on Jan. 29 and was sentenced on Feb. 21.

Bell will spend 25 years in prison.