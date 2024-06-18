Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Boy with autism awarded 'Hometown Hero' for calling 911 and saving mom who was having seizure

JJ Wilson met the 911 dispatcher who helped him this past weekend
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Jarrell "JJ "Wilson and his mother
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jun 18, 2024

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy was honored as a "Hometown Hero" for thinking quick when he saw his mother having a seizure and calling 911.

On May 3, Jarrell "JJ" Wilson, who is autistic, called 911 when he witnessed his mother having a seizure.

Earlier this month, Wilson was recognized by his church and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office with an award for his bravery. This past weekend, JJ and his mom met the 911 dispatcher who took his call and assisted him in getting medical help for his mother.

"Anytime someone calls 911, it is a stressful and emotional situation," reads a Facebook post from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. "Important information must be passed quickly. JJ did just that, letting help know what was happening, answering questions quickly, clearly and calmly."

The post adds: "Stay tuned, as there is another chapter coming soon regarding JJ and his bravery and calmness during a scary situation!"

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU