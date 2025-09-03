PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Alex Vazquez has overcome some major challenges in life.

In 2007, he was walking across A-1A in Boca Raton when he was hit by a car, hitting his head on the hood and windshield. Vazquez injured his brain stem and cerebellum, which control nerves and muscles.

Vazquez was in a coma for several months, and when he came out of it, doctors told Alex's family that he might never walk again. But he was determined not to give up.

"So through dedication and hard work, I went to the gym and just dedicated time," Vazquez said.

WATCH: Boca Raton man celebrates great achievement following traumatic brain injury

Boca Raton man earns college degree after overcoming traumatic brain injury

WPTV has been following Vazquez on his recovery journey. WPTV Anchor Tania Rogers went to his graduation in 2018, where he walked across the stage at Palm Beach State College with his associate's degree.

A few weeks ago, Rogers graduated from FAU with a bachelor's degree in communication.

Vasquez is committed to sharing his story and doesn't shy away from opportunities to share his struggles and triumphs.

"First off, let me just say praise God because only because of Him that I'm alive."