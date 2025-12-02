Attorney general announces arrest of Palm Beach County couple in organized retail theft scheme

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County couple is accused of stealing approximately $31,000 worth of merchandise in the span of two months.

On Tuesday, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrest of Caleb Rashaun Frederick, 29, and Ne’osha Lasha Taylor, 29, in connection with 40 documented thefts across Palm Beach and Broward counties, after an investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Uthmeier says between Sept. 3 and Nov. 14, the couple targeted chains like Publix, Walgreens, Dollar General, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Target, Macy’s, BJ’s Wholesale and JCPenney, and allegedly took mostly household appliances and laundry products, which they would then sell on Facebook Marketplace.

He says they coordinated the thefts together, with one allegedly acting as a lookout and one stealing merchandise.

Frederick is being charged with one count of organized retail theft, five counts of dealing in stolen property and one county of false verification of ownership. Taylor is charged with one count of organized retail theft and four counts of dealing in stolen property.

"These types of thefts burden Florida’s families by driving up prices as stores try to cover their losses," said Uthmeier, who last month announced an investigative retail theft task force to crack down on organized theft in Florida.

