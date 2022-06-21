Watch
Air conditioning replacement program available to Palm Beach County homeowners

Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 14:10:59-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Replacement Program is working to assist low-income Palm Beach County homeowners in need of replacing their home’s HVAC system.

The program provides up to $15,000 in assistance.

Clients must be income-eligible, live in Pam Beach County, and are required to show that they are in a crisis situation. Completed applications must show one or more of the following:

  • The HVAC system no longer cools
  • HVAC unit is 10 years or older
  • Proof of high energy bills
  • Proof of life threatening environment via a doctor’s statement

For program guidelines and to apply for assistance, please visit https://www.rentalassistancepbc.org/ or call 561-355-4792.

