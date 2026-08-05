PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The debate over constructing massive artificial intelligence data centers is intensifying across South Florida ahead of the August primary elections, as proposals like the controversial "Project Tango" in Palm Beach County draw both interest and opposition. While Florida currently has no hyperscale AI centers, WPTV's Michael Hoffman looked into communities where they do operate, revealing a consistent pattern of resident complaints about noise and environmental impacts, issues one local expert calls "legitimate concerns."

The conversation is becoming a central issue for voters as multiple municipalities in WPTV's five-county viewing area explore or enact moratoriums on data center construction. Developers are seeking to bring the powerful technology hubs to the state, but they face growing pushback from communities worried about the local impact.

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AI data centers spark noise, environmental concerns as South Florida communities weigh moratoriums

The Sound of an AI Data Center

In Dowagiac, Michigan, the soundtrack of daily life has changed. Residents living near a large-scale data center report a constant, industrial hum from cooling fans that operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"The fan noise just exceeds such a level to where we can't even enjoy being outside for more than a few minutes without either of us getting a headache," resident Lindy Valenzuela told WXYZ.

This experience is not unique. Across the country, the issue has united residents across political party lines who say the quality of life in their neighborhoods has been permanently altered. This is a primary concern for opponents of Project Tango, a data center proposed for western Palm Beach County that has sparked public outcry.

Expert Warns of 'Legitimate' Concerns

While Florida has more than 100 data centers, none are of the hyperscale variety required for modern AI, according to a map of U.S. facilities. These larger centers bring unique challenges.

Mehran Basiratmand, the Director of Innovations and Programs at Florida Atlantic University and former policy board chairperson for the state’s largest data center, said public sentiment is clear.

"The noise level, the water consumption, electricity impact to basically surrounding neighborhood is creating a lot of concerns," Basiratmand said. He affirmed that these concerns have a legitimate basis.

Basiratmand noted the difficult balance between technological advancement and community responsibility.

"Our demand is growing. AI is front and center, but I think we need to also be equally responsible for the limited resources that is currently at our disposal," he said.

South Florida Communities Consider Action

In response to proposals and resident feedback, a number of local governments are taking action. Several cities and counties in the region are either discussing or have already passed temporary bans, or moratoriums, on the approval of new data centers.

These measures are designed to give officials time to study the potential impacts and develop zoning and regulatory frameworks that could mitigate issues like noise and resource consumption before developers break ground. The ongoing discussions ensure that the future of AI infrastructure will be a key topic for voters at the polls.