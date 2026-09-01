AI and a shifting job market: What the next decade may hold for younger workers in South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — New information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows healthcare as one of the leading job sectors for growth in the next 10 years.

The report states job growth between now and 2035 is expected to reach 5.9 million new jobs.

WATCH BELOW: AI's impact on South Florida's job market over the next decade

AI's impact on South Florida's job market over the next decade

Among the fastest-growing jobs are nurse practitioner, physical therapist assistant, hearing aid specialist, home healthcare aide, data scientist and information security analyst.

"Healthcare is absolutely No. 1; it has a very large growth rate," Julia Dattolo at Career Source in Palm Beach County said. "We're looking at least a 12% increase in jobs over the next 10 years."

Currently, unemployment in Palm Beach County is at 4.8%, above the national average.

"What we're seeing is a skills mismatch, so those people unemployed don't match the skills we have available," Dattolo said.

Concern over artificial intelligence is also in the BLS report, with several dozen more occupations now listed as having potential impacts.

"Exposure does not imply job loss, productivity gains, automation probability, or wage effects," the report states.

Some of the occupations listed include public relations professionals and hotel clerks.

Even the news gathering industry is turning to some AI tools in various capacities.

"Everyone is talking about it," Datollo said.