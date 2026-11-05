6 Palm Beach County schools to remain closed Thursday due to local conditions

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Six Palm Beach County schools will remain closed Thursday, Nov. 5, as the school district continues to assess local conditions affecting its campuses.

The closures come after days of heavy rain and flooding across Palm Beach County.

The School District of Palm Beach County announced Wednesday evening that the following schools will remain closed Thursday:



Egret Lake Elementary School



Grassy Waters Elementary School



Sandpiper Shores Elementary School



Washington Elementary School



Jeaga Middle School



West Boca Raton Community High School



All classes, campus activities and aftercare programs at these schools are canceled Thursday.

All other district-operated schools will be open Thursday.

"Student and staff safety is always our top priority," said Sean Cooley, the district's chief of communications. "The School District of Palm Beach County continues assessing local conditions and the impacts on our campuses. Our goal is to reopen schools as quickly as possible."

The district thanked the community for its patience as officials work to safely reopen the affected schools.