6 arrested, 73 cited in Operation Hot Wheels to crack down on illegal street racing

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Six people were arrested and 73 traffic citations were issued in an effort to crack down on street racing, called Operation Hot Wheels, by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

PBSO conducted "proactive enforcement" on Saturday at a large-scale car club event, Clean Cultures New Year Showcase at Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches, with more than 4,000 attending, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release Tuesday.

The operation resulted in 60 traffic stops with 56 speeding and aggressive driving citations, eight criminal traffic citations and four vehicles towed with a 30-day hold.

The arrests were on a variety of charges, including racing a motor vehicle, criminal mischief of $1,000 or more, controlled substance possession, firearm during a felony, resisting arrest without violence.

Arrested were David Joel Santiago, 27; Conner Arthur Moniger, 25; Charles Lawrence Baugh Jr., 21; Asia Bannister, 26; Shane Anthony Robinson, 26; Tasha Petit-Louis, 27.

In February, four people were arrested in a joint operation by PBSO and West Palm Beach Police Department at an undisclosed location.



Florida enacted a law in 2022 that prohibits street racing activities, including drag racing, street takeovers, stunt driving, drifting, wheelies, burnouts and doughnuts.