35 foster youth graduate at ChildNet's annual celebration at Palm Beach State College

35 students walked across the stage at ChildNet's annual graduation celebration at Palm Beach State College, marking a milestone for foster youth and young adults served by the Broward and Palm Beach County nonprofit.

ChildNet supports foster kids and young men and women through education, adoptions and independent living resources.

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ChildNet celebrates 35 foster youth graduates in South Florida

Among the graduates were Sabrina Diaz and Brian Saintfort, both of whom lost a parent and turned to ChildNet for support. The organization equipped them with the resources they needed to move forward.

Diaz shared a message for others in similar situations.

"Belief that you're going to be big one day and just put effort into it, never give up on school and never give up on dreams. If you like push past with the pain and just keep trying hard," Diaz said.

Saintfort echoed that message.

"Believe that you'll make it, then you're gonna make it and stuff," Saintfort said.

Larry N. Rein, CEO of ChildNet, reflected on the significance of the evening.

"This evening is the fruition of great work by everyone in the community, including case workers at ChildNet, DCF and especially the kids who have worked so hard. We are to celebrate them!" Rein said.

Diaz is already enrolled in pre-med classes at Palm Beach State College, where she hopes to become a doctor. Saintfort plans to pursue a vocational program to become a plumber.