3 people displaced after townhome catches fire in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three people have been displaced following a townhouse fire in the Lago Lucerne development in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) responded to the fire at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 3900 block of August Drive and found a two-story quad-plex with a fire from the bedroom.

Red Cross Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter Aftermath of a town home fire in the Lago Lucerne development in Palm Beach County May 7, 2025.

All three of the occupants got out of the apartment safely, one of the victims was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The fire appears to be accidental, according to PBCFR.

The Red Cross Palm Beach Treasure Coast Chapter will be providing the victims with emergency financial assistance and other recovery support.