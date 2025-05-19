2 taken to trauma center after car goes into canal near Belle Glade

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people have been hospitalized after a car went into a canal off State Road 715 north of Belle Glade in Palm Beach County on Monday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the 5500 block of State Road 715 at around 7:55 a.m. after 911 callers reported seeing a vehicle go into a ditch on the east side of the road.

When units arrived, they found one vehicle upright in a ditch on the edge of a canal with water up to the wheels. The two occupants were outside the car.

Both occupants were deemed trauma alerts and flown to the Palm Beach County Trauma Center.