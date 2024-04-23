2 pedestrians struck and killed on Florida's Turnpike in separate crashes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two pedestrians were struck by cars on Florida's Turnpike in separate crashes an hour apart early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol on Monday.

The crashes occurred at 3:09 a.m. at northbound mile marker 86 west of Delray Beach and 4:12 a.m. at northbound mile marker 109 at the PGA Boulevard exit in Palm Beach Gardens.

In the first crash, a white 2004 Mercedes-Benz C Class sedan was stopped facing north on the center lane of northbound with no lights activated. A 22-year-old man from Delray Beach was originally the driver of the vehicle and was standing in the center lane.

A white 2008 BMW 1 Series sedan, driven by a 26-year-old man from West Palm Beach, struck the man and vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel.

In the second crash, a 53-year-old man was lying on the outside lane of Florida’s Turnpike near the exit ramp.

An unknown vehicle was traveling in the outside lane of northbound and struck the man.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid or contacting law enforcement.

The man was pronounced deceased by PBCFR personnel.

FHP also reported a fatality at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Okeechobee County/

A silver 1999 Chevrolet Blazer towing a short trailer was traveling southbound on Southeast 128th Avenue approaching Southeast 26th Lane. The vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Okeechobee man, went off the roadway.

The driver overcorrected and overturned onto the grass shoulder, with the trailer detaching and the man ejected.

