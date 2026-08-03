Teen among 2 dead in 3-vehicle crash near South Bay on US Highway 27

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — More details have been released on the fatal crash near South Bay over the weekend.

Two people were killed and several others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at the the 7500 block of South US Highway 27, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

According to the traffic report, Tiffany Silas, 37, was driving a 2021 Cadillac XTS driven was traveling southbound when she lost control of the vehicle. The car began rotating clockwise as it crossed the median and entered the northbound lanes.

The Cadillac was struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck who was traveling northbound in the outside lane. A 2017 Nissan Altima traveling northbound in the inside lane sideswiped the rear of the Cadillac after the initial impact.

Silas was ejected from the vehicle during the collision and pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. A 14-year-old passenger, identified as Malia Silas, was also pronounced dead.

Two other occupants of the Cadillac were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with serious injuries.

The occupants of the Nissan Altima, were transported to a local hospital.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.