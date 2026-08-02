2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in three-vehicle crash involving semi-truck near Belle Glade

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in South Bay on Saturday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR).

Fire rescue crews responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the crash along U.S. Highway 27.

The crash involved three vehicles, including a semi-truck, according to PBCFR.

Firefighters transported two people to a local hospital as trauma alerts. Two other people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two additional people involved in the crash were not injured, fire rescue officials said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Special Operations team also responded to mitigate a fuel leak caused by the crash.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

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