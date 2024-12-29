2 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way head-on crash on US-27 in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on US-27 in Palm Beach County left two people dead and three people injured Sunday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Police say a driver in a Ford van was driving northbound in the southbound lane of US-27 near mile marker 85, just east of the Collier County line.

A driver in a Chevrolet Suburban was driving southbound on US-27 when the front of the two vehicles violently collided with each other at around 2:35 a.m.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene at around 3 a.m.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 24-year-old Damion Jones of South Bay. The driver of the Ford who was in the wrong lane has not been identified.

Three passengers were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for injuries. Two are in serious condition and one is in critical condition.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to PBSO.