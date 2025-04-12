Watch Now
2 dead, 1 injured in Palm Beach County shooting

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Fire rescue officials have confirmed with WPTV that two people are dead following a shooting in Palm Beach County Saturday afternoon.

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) responded to the 3000 block of Nokomis Avenue for a reported shooting and located three patients. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the third patient was brought to a local hospital.

WPTV is working on getting more details from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office which is the leading agency in the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

