14 severely-matted doodle dogs rescued by Big Dog Ranch from breeder in Alabama

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Big Dog Ranch Rescue is looking for help from experienced groomers after they rescued 14 dogs that are in a severe state of matting and infection.

After a breeder in Alabama reached out to the Big Dog Ranch for help, the nonprofit drove and rescued the dogs, a mix of goldendoodles and bernedoodles, on Monday and brought them back to the facility overnight.

"The breeder, thank God, reached out to us, and we had to step in and take these dogs because the state of their neglect was really heart-wrenching," said Natalie Paige with Big Dog Ranch.

WPTV One of 14 dogs rescued from a breeder in Alabama by Big Dog Ranch July 22, 2025

Many of the dogs are struggling to walk properly due to the matting, being confined in cages and one even has a neurological condition.

"This rescue operation is really to help shed light on the inhumane practices of breeding, and what really happens when we shop for dogs from breeders, and we're not adopting from our rescues and local shelters," Paige said. "So often they're left confined in cages, sitting in their own excrement. They're just a commodity to many breeders, without regulations."

WPTV A severely matted dog rescued by Big Dog Ranch from a breeder in Alabama July 22, 2025

Big Dog Ranch said they are working to rescue the remaining five doodles from the breeder.

"Many times, it's a financial commitment that people just cannot continue to make, and these dogs are left with neglect, sometimes intentional, sometimes not," Paige said. "But the real victims are the dogs at the end of the day."

WPTV One of 14 dogs rescued by Big Dog Ranch from a breeder in Alabama July 22, 2025

Any experienced groomer who wants to volunteer their time towards helping these dogs is urged to call Big Dog Ranch. When these dogs are available for adoption, their information will be available at BDRR.org/adopt.