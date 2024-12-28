Man dead following hit-and-run near Palm Beach International Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Palm Beach County at around 4:50 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), the pedestrian was crossing the northbound lanes of Military Trail south of Tulane Drive, just west of the Palm Beach International Airport, when he went in front of a vehicle driving north on Military Trail.

After the man was hit, the vehicle did not stop and continued driving northbound.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

