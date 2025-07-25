1 dies after suffering medical emergency in underground gasoline storage tank in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person has died after after suffering medical emergency in an underground gasoline storage tank Friday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

The incident happened at around 7:35 a.m. on the 4500 block of Hypoluxo Road at the intersection of Military Trail.

PBCFR said workers were performing maintenance on an underground gasoline storage tank when a person suffered a medical emergency about 15 feet underground in a "very confined space."

A total of 17 units with 36 fire-rescue personnel came to the scene to remove the individual.

Fire rescue said firefighters in protective gear and their self contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) went underground and provided medical aid to the person. They used a rope rescue system to remove the person from the underground tank area.

Fire rescue said they continued to treat the person and immediately transported the individual to a local hospital, where that person died.

No other injuries were reported.