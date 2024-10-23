Watch Now
Pedestrian dead after being struck by car in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead following a pedestrian crash on Lantana Road Wednesday morning in Palm Beach County.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at 6:50 a.m. just east of the intersection of Lantana Road and South Jog Road.

An Acura SUV was traveling westbound on Lantana Road while a pedestrian was attempting to cross the street. The pedestrian crossed in front of the Acura, causing the vehicle to strike the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

