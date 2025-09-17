Tractor trailer carrying 7,800 gallons of milk involved in fatal crash with vehicle near Canal Point

One person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a tractor trailer near Canal Point, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says.

At around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, PBCFR responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 441 between Hole in the Wall Road and Morning Star Farms Road.

A tractor trailer that had been carrying roughly 7,800 gallons on milk was on its side against the embankment, and milk was leaking onto a nearby field. There was no fuel spill.

PBCFR says one vehicle was involved in the crash with the truck, and the driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.