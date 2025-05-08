Watch Now
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office seeks assistance identifying man found in canal near South Bay in 1979

The unidentified human remains of a man were discovered 11 miles from South Bay, in the New River Canal, in 1979
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is seeking assistance identifying the victim in a 1979 cold case near South Bay.

According to the sheriff's office, the unidentified human remains of a man were discovered 11 miles from South Bay, in the New River Canal, on April 13, 1979.

The death was ruled a homicide.

The man was wearing Canadian labeled jeans and white sneakers described as "Arthur Ashe-style."

PBSO says he has brown hair, and was younger than 40. He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 180 pounds.

There is a $3,000 reward for information regarding this case, and you can remain anonymous.

PBSO is asking those with information to contact 1-800-458-8477 or Detective John Cogburn at 561-688-4063.

