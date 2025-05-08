Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office seeks assistance identifying man found in canal near South Bay in 1979

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is seeking assistance identifying the victim in a 1979 cold case near South Bay.

According to the sheriff's office, the unidentified human remains of a man were discovered 11 miles from South Bay, in the New River Canal, on April 13, 1979.

The death was ruled a homicide.

The man was wearing Canadian labeled jeans and white sneakers described as "Arthur Ashe-style."

PBSO says he has brown hair, and was younger than 40. He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 180 pounds.

There is a $3,000 reward for information regarding this case, and you can remain anonymous.

PBSO is asking those with information to contact 1-800-458-8477 or Detective John Cogburn at 561-688-4063.